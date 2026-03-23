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Cameras by maggiemae
Photo 4817

Cameras

My main and best camera was selected for this scene! Uh..oh,... no battery! So I tried for the iPhone and was pleasantly surprised! Its only a sliver of the moon but I always like this beautiful curve in it!
23rd March 2026 23rd Mar 26

Maggiemae

ace
@maggiemae
A new year 2026 and we both wonder how the past year has gone so fast! Live in the South Island of New Zealand in a...
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