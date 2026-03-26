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Lights flashed.. by maggiemae
Photo 4819

Lights flashed..

and my interest was piqued- this big truck was obviously needed across the road in a weather related event - just wind and mist, it turned out.

I've been researching the story of Nancy Wake - a NZ born lady who was a spy in World War 2 known as the "White Mouse'. Absolutely unbelievable!
26th March 2026 26th Mar 26

Maggiemae

ace
@maggiemae
A new year 2026 and we both wonder how the past year has gone so fast! Live in the South Island of New Zealand in a...
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