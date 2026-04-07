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Photo 4826

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Trying to capture the moon which was behind a cloud as well as local foliage. Good on the Black
7th April 2026 7th Apr 26

Maggiemae

ace
@maggiemae
A new year 2026 and we both wonder how the past year has gone so fast! Live in the South Island of New Zealand in a...
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