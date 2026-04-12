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Previous
Photo 4829
Sunset here while..
up north, there was a cyclone going through! Flooding, gale force winds while down here in the South Island of NZ I caught this amazing scene!
12th April 2026
12th Apr 26
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Maggiemae
ace
@maggiemae
A new year 2026 and we both wonder how the past year has gone so fast! Live in the South Island of New Zealand in a...
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Photo Details
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23
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9
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8
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365
Camera
COOLPIX P1000
Taken
12th April 2026 7:08pm
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quiet beauty
Casablanca 🇬🇧
ace
That is an absolute stunner!
April 12th, 2026
julia
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We had those sunsets a few day's ago.. It may still happen.. It wasn't as bad as predicted here in the West..
April 12th, 2026
Denise Wood
Stunning :) fav
April 12th, 2026
Joan Robillard
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Fantastic
April 12th, 2026
Dianne
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What an incredible image.
April 12th, 2026
KoalaGardens🐨
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how fantastic
April 12th, 2026
Corinne
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Superb sky
April 12th, 2026
Brian
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Wow! 👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻
April 12th, 2026
Babs
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Wow fantastic. fav
April 12th, 2026
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