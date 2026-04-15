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Previous
Photo 4830
Night scene
I'm always looking north over the valley to see this retirement village. I liked the fact the lights were most obvious and tried to get my camera to catch this. Neat on the Black
15th April 2026
15th Apr 26
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Maggiemae
ace
@maggiemae
A new year 2026 and we both wonder how the past year has gone so fast! Live in the South Island of New Zealand in a...
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Photo Details
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9
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1
Album
365
Camera
COOLPIX P1000
Taken
15th April 2026 7:15pm
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across the valley
Joan Robillard
ace
Very nice
April 15th, 2026
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