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Night scene by maggiemae
Photo 4830

Night scene

I'm always looking north over the valley to see this retirement village. I liked the fact the lights were most obvious and tried to get my camera to catch this. Neat on the Black
15th April 2026 15th Apr 26

Maggiemae

ace
@maggiemae
A new year 2026 and we both wonder how the past year has gone so fast! Live in the South Island of New Zealand in a...
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Joan Robillard ace
Very nice
April 15th, 2026  
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