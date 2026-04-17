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A face by maggiemae
Photo 4832

A face

I watched with total fascination this video of the artist making a face with just a pencil and a cotton bud. It's all about the right places to put facial features and smudges and letting the light show. The video was about 30 mins long.
17th April 2026 17th Apr 26

Maggiemae

ace
@maggiemae
A new year 2026 and we both wonder how the past year has gone so fast! Live in the South Island of New Zealand in a...
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Diana ace
Fascinating how talented some people are, it's stunning!
April 17th, 2026  
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