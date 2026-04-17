Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 4832
A face
I watched with total fascination this video of the artist making a face with just a pencil and a cotton bud. It's all about the right places to put facial features and smudges and letting the light show. The video was about 30 mins long.
17th April 2026
17th Apr 26
1
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Maggiemae
ace
@maggiemae
A new year 2026 and we both wonder how the past year has gone so fast! Live in the South Island of New Zealand in a...
6133
photos
164
followers
67
following
1323% complete
View this month »
4825
4826
4827
4828
4829
4830
4831
4832
Latest from all albums
4826
4827
1267
4828
4829
4830
4831
4832
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 11 Pro
Taken
17th April 2026 5:02pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
facial features'
Diana
ace
Fascinating how talented some people are, it's stunning!
April 17th, 2026
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close