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Bertie Blackbird by maggiemae
Photo 4833

Bertie Blackbird

I haven't seen Bertie up here in a bush - I think he is looking sad and wondering why Mrs Blackbird has disappeared. I suspect she has too many male blackbirds singing their hearts out and it's too loud for her. Lucky Mrs B!
19th April 2026 19th Apr 26

Maggiemae

ace
@maggiemae
A new year 2026 and we both wonder how the past year has gone so fast! Live in the South Island of New Zealand in a...
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Casablanca 🇬🇧 ace
My favourite birdsong is the blackbird.
April 19th, 2026  
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