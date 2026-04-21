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Security lighting by maggiemae
Photo 4834

Security lighting

This is from our bedroom seeing the lights come on - probably a cat or could be a spider in front of the light itself. Our doors lock extremely well so I'm not worried.

Just nice on BOB!
21st April 2026 21st Apr 26

Maggiemae

ace
@maggiemae
A new year 2026 and we both wonder how the past year has gone so fast! Live in the South Island of New Zealand in a...
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