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It's all Go!... by maggiemae
Photo 4835

It's all Go!...

Early this morning we heard the big concrete mixers arrived and all day it was pouring levelling, smoothing and admiring (probably)! The St John's new building opposite us is taking a new level....
22nd April 2026 22nd Apr 26

Maggiemae

ace
@maggiemae
A new year 2026 and we both wonder how the past year has gone so fast! Live in the South Island of New Zealand in a...
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