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The Last Rose of Summer by maggiemae
Photo 4837

The Last Rose of Summer

This might be the last gathering of roses on my coffee table. I did like the colour of the one in front - sort of amber/apricot!
I appreciate that look of BOB!
24th April 2026 24th Apr 26

Maggiemae

ace
@maggiemae
A new year 2026 and we both wonder how the past year has gone so fast! Live in the South Island of New Zealand in a...
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