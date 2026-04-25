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Previous
Photo 4838
Colours
It was colours all round tonight - but the to the west the colours were more dramatic. And that lenticular cloud was obvious. We had warm temperatures today.
25th April 2026
25th Apr 26
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Maggiemae
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@maggiemae
A new year 2026 and we both wonder how the past year has gone so fast! Live in the South Island of New Zealand in a...
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Photo Details
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365
Camera
COOLPIX P1000
Taken
25th April 2026 6:58pm
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sunset again
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Wow, wonderful sky and colour !
April 25th, 2026
KoalaGardens🐨
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Oh wow that’s something to thrill at seeing
April 25th, 2026
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