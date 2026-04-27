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Photo 4839
Pansy peeking..
This tiny plant is hiding under a heap of rhododendrons and is only obvious when it flowers. Determined but not obvious!
27th April 2026
27th Apr 26
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Maggiemae
ace
@maggiemae
A new year 2026 and we both wonder how the past year has gone so fast! Live in the South Island of New Zealand in a...
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Photo Details
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10
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1
Album
365
Camera
COOLPIX P1000
Taken
27th April 2026 3:06pm
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tiny pansy
Joan Robillard
ace
Lovely
April 27th, 2026
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