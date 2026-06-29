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Roof nearly ... by maggiemae
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Roof nearly ...

Taken from our lounge window which I had to do as it was higher than the road or our garden would be where we wouldn't see the roof of this build. They are putting even more roof trusses on.
29th June 2026 29th Jun 26

Maggiemae

ace
@maggiemae
A new year 2026 and we both wonder how the past year has gone so fast! Live in the South Island of New Zealand in a...
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Kerry McCarthy ace
Not an easy job! At least it doesn't look like a steep roof from this angle.
June 29th, 2026  
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