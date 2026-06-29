Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 4885
Roof nearly ...
Taken from our lounge window which I had to do as it was higher than the road or our garden would be where we wouldn't see the roof of this build. They are putting even more roof trusses on.
29th June 2026
29th Jun 26
1
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Maggiemae
ace
@maggiemae
A new year 2026 and we both wonder how the past year has gone so fast! Live in the South Island of New Zealand in a...
6187
photos
165
followers
70
following
1338% complete
View this month »
4878
4879
4880
4881
4882
4883
4884
4885
Photo Details
Views
13
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
COOLPIX P1000
Taken
29th June 2026 3:57pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
next stage
Kerry McCarthy
ace
Not an easy job! At least it doesn't look like a steep roof from this angle.
June 29th, 2026
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close