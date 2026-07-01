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Previous
Photo 4887
Downtown
...at night. We are seldom out at night now but this was a Lion's function at our local Club. Stopped on the Main Street briefly and I took this photo! The Opera House is lit up with coloured lights at night which is rather beautiful!
1st July 2026
1st Jul 26
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Maggiemae
ace
@maggiemae
A new year 2026 and we both wonder how the past year has gone so fast! Live in the South Island of New Zealand in a...
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365
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iPhone 11 Pro
Taken
1st July 2026 6:41pm
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oamaru nights
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