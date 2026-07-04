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Watching the North by maggiemae
Photo 4889

Watching the North

..where the first front is coming from. I like the clarity of the retirement village on the opposite hill here as well as the mixture of cloud.
The real weather will arrive from the south in the next few hours and our garden will be well watered.
4th July 2026 4th Jul 26

Maggiemae

ace
@maggiemae
A new year 2026 and we both wonder how the past year has gone so fast! Live in the South Island of New Zealand in a...
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Casablanca 🇬🇧 ace
Ooh pink! I always think pink clouds mean snow. Lovely blue hour shot.
July 4th, 2026  
Maggiemae ace
@casablanca I agree with you... pink clouds, snow but my experience means the pink clouds are very much lower! Supposed to arrive tomorrow morning!
July 4th, 2026  
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