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Previous
Photo 4893
Recent mountain snow
I really wanted to get some mountain photos within sight of our home before the snow melted. However, it is July and mid winter. Good to see the focus - I was holding a road pole to get this!
10th July 2026
10th Jul 26
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Maggiemae
ace
@maggiemae
A new year 2026 and we both wonder how the past year has gone so fast! Live in the South Island of New Zealand in a...
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Photo Details
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Album
365
Camera
COOLPIX P1000
Taken
10th July 2026 2:50pm
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snow
Wylie
ace
Plenty of snow here!
July 10th, 2026
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