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Recent mountain snow by maggiemae
Photo 4893

Recent mountain snow

I really wanted to get some mountain photos within sight of our home before the snow melted. However, it is July and mid winter. Good to see the focus - I was holding a road pole to get this!
10th July 2026 10th Jul 26

Maggiemae

ace
@maggiemae
A new year 2026 and we both wonder how the past year has gone so fast! Live in the South Island of New Zealand in a...
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Wylie ace
Plenty of snow here!
July 10th, 2026  
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