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Previous
Photo 4895
A glance..
..out the window at this time, I saw this frame of colour at sunset. It was OK but I need to improve my focus - get the focus on the clouds rather than the surrounding trees. Frost this morning but a warming fire kept us warm all day.
13th July 2026
13th Jul 26
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Maggiemae
ace
@maggiemae
A new year 2026 and we both wonder how the past year has gone so fast! Live in the South Island of New Zealand in a...
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Photo Details
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4
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365
Camera
COOLPIX P1000
Taken
13th July 2026 5:21pm
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