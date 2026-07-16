Previous
Crescent - moon.. by maggiemae
Photo 4898

Crescent - moon..

This is my photo of the moon tonight! The additions were added purely via an edit app. I love it!
16th July 2026 16th Jul 26

Maggiemae

ace
@maggiemae
A new year 2026 and we both wonder how the past year has gone so fast! Live in the South Island of New Zealand in a...
1341% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Beryl Lloyd ace
Magical and very beautiful ! fav
July 16th, 2026  
Joan Robillard ace
Lovely
July 16th, 2026  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact