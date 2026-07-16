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Previous
Photo 4898
Crescent - moon..
This is my photo of the moon tonight! The additions were added purely via an edit app. I love it!
16th July 2026
16th Jul 26
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Maggiemae
ace
@maggiemae
A new year 2026 and we both wonder how the past year has gone so fast! Live in the South Island of New Zealand in a...
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Photo Details
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8
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2
Fav's
1
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365
Camera
COOLPIX P1000
Taken
16th July 2026 6:36pm
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swinging off the moon
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Magical and very beautiful ! fav
July 16th, 2026
Joan Robillard
ace
Lovely
July 16th, 2026
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