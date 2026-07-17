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Previous
Photo 4899
As usual, a sunset..
I couldn't ignore this one tonight! Put it on TVNZ1 and waited to see if it was accepted. I didn't see anything but a niece contacted me to say they saw it. I managed to get the piece of video and was chuffed to see it. Good camera!
17th July 2026
17th Jul 26
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Maggiemae
ace
@maggiemae
A new year 2026 and we both wonder how the past year has gone so fast! Live in the South Island of New Zealand in a...
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Photo Details
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14
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3
Album
365
Camera
COOLPIX P1000
Taken
17th July 2026 5:26pm
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sunset again
Joan Robillard
ace
Gorgeous
July 17th, 2026
Elyse Klemchuk
How beautiful, and how neat that it was on television!
July 17th, 2026
Maggiemae
ace
@kchuk
The photos they show are just incredible - I have to aim for that too!
July 17th, 2026
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