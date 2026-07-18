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I changed the area where I had hung this - didn't want bird droppings on our front steps. Honey and dark bread here - I got one little fellow who attempted to eat - but he didn't bring all his friends .. Maybe they don't like dark bread!
18th July 2026 18th Jul 26

Maggiemae

ace
@maggiemae
A new year 2026 and we both wonder how the past year has gone so fast! Live in the South Island of New Zealand in a...
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Beryl Lloyd ace
Sweet feeder and a beautiful little bird - I am sure you will have more visitors when they become used to the new place !
July 18th, 2026  
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