Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 4900
Changes
I changed the area where I had hung this - didn't want bird droppings on our front steps. Honey and dark bread here - I got one little fellow who attempted to eat - but he didn't bring all his friends .. Maybe they don't like dark bread!
18th July 2026
18th Jul 26
1
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Maggiemae
ace
@maggiemae
A new year 2026 and we both wonder how the past year has gone so fast! Live in the South Island of New Zealand in a...
6202
photos
164
followers
71
following
1342% complete
View this month »
4893
4894
4895
4896
4897
4898
4899
4900
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
COOLPIX P1000
Taken
18th July 2026 3:26pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
ring-eye
,
white eye or 'silver-eye
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Sweet feeder and a beautiful little bird - I am sure you will have more visitors when they become used to the new place !
July 18th, 2026
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close