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The advantages of.. by maggiemae
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The advantages of..

a small house. You can see the bedroom from the lounge. I like this view - it's comfortable and welcoming. The bedside light is on but all the curtains are closed.
19th July 2026 19th Jul 26

Maggiemae

ace
@maggiemae
A new year 2026 and we both wonder how the past year has gone so fast! Live in the South Island of New Zealand in a...
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