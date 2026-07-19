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Previous
Photo 4901
The advantages of..
a small house. You can see the bedroom from the lounge. I like this view - it's comfortable and welcoming. The bedside light is on but all the curtains are closed.
19th July 2026
19th Jul 26
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Maggiemae
ace
@maggiemae
A new year 2026 and we both wonder how the past year has gone so fast! Live in the South Island of New Zealand in a...
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Photo Details
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9
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365
Camera
COOLPIX P1000
Taken
19th July 2026 9:22pm
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bedside lights
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