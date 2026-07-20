Over the road, they were in the process of putting the roof on the St John Station build. I had researched how to get a person or a group in good focus and followed the instructions. S for shutter speed, aperture f5.6 to F8 and ISO 400 to 800. I chose 400 and I think it would be better at a higher ISO - a bit pale.
My camera is beyond my capabilities!
This guy saw me across the road and I was pleased he gave me a smile!
I'm not sure you needed a higher iso though (but what do I know??!).
It takes practice, and confidence to do this type of photography, and his smile is just what you needed to give you permission to take this and share.
I'm sure people here with your camera will share tips, but I think you done good here and shown you've mastered it!!