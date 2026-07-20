Builder

Over the road, they were in the process of putting the roof on the St John Station build. I had researched how to get a person or a group in good focus and followed the instructions. S for shutter speed, aperture f5.6 to F8 and ISO 400 to 800. I chose 400 and I think it would be better at a higher ISO - a bit pale.

My camera is beyond my capabilities!

This guy saw me across the road and I was pleased he gave me a smile!

