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Builder by maggiemae
Photo 4902

Builder

Over the road, they were in the process of putting the roof on the St John Station build. I had researched how to get a person or a group in good focus and followed the instructions. S for shutter speed, aperture f5.6 to F8 and ISO 400 to 800. I chose 400 and I think it would be better at a higher ISO - a bit pale.
My camera is beyond my capabilities!
This guy saw me across the road and I was pleased he gave me a smile!
20th July 2026 20th Jul 26

Maggiemae

ace
@maggiemae
A new year 2026 and we both wonder how the past year has gone so fast! Live in the South Island of New Zealand in a...
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JackieR ace
I like your composition, your shutter speed caught his movement mid stride and shows off that this is an environmental portrait.
I'm not sure you needed a higher iso though (but what do I know??!).
It takes practice, and confidence to do this type of photography, and his smile is just what you needed to give you permission to take this and share.

I'm sure people here with your camera will share tips, but I think you done good here and shown you've mastered it!!
July 20th, 2026  
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