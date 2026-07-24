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Sun and rain by maggiemae
Photo 4905

Sun and rain

At this time it was raining over there but the sun was bright but low. I took this photo to see what was being built over the valley at the Retirement Village. My camera is better than binoculars! It appears two new villas are being built.
24th July 2026 24th Jul 26

Maggiemae

ace
@maggiemae
A new year 2026 and we both wonder how the past year has gone so fast! Live in the South Island of New Zealand in a...
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Photo Details

Joan Robillard ace
Good capture
July 24th, 2026  
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