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Previous
Photo 4905
Sun and rain
At this time it was raining over there but the sun was bright but low. I took this photo to see what was being built over the valley at the Retirement Village. My camera is better than binoculars! It appears two new villas are being built.
24th July 2026
24th Jul 26
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Maggiemae
ace
@maggiemae
A new year 2026 and we both wonder how the past year has gone so fast! Live in the South Island of New Zealand in a...
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Photo Details
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4
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1
Album
365
Camera
COOLPIX P1000
Taken
24th July 2026 4:46pm
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looking north
Joan Robillard
ace
Good capture
July 24th, 2026
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