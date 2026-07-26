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Previous
Photo 4906
Edit Number 3
I took a real photo walking back to our wonderful home and thought it looked rather neat! Then today, I edited it further - a splash of colour!
26th July 2026
26th Jul 26
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Maggiemae
ace
@maggiemae
A new year 2026 and we both wonder how the past year has gone so fast! Live in the South Island of New Zealand in a...
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Photo Details
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5
Comments
4
Album
365
Camera
COOLPIX P1000
Taken
20th July 2026 2:24pm
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Delwyn Barnett
ace
Great editing Maggie
July 26th, 2026
Maggiemae
ace
@dkbarnett
Thank you Delwyn!
July 26th, 2026
Annie D
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love the edit :)
July 26th, 2026
Renee Salamon
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Fab edit
July 26th, 2026
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