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Previous
Photo 4907
A Red Sky
Tonight the colours were red instead of the usual orange or yellow. What that means is beyond me. I used the zoom to headline the trees on the far horizon. Could be dramatic on the Black!
28th July 2026
28th Jul 26
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Maggiemae
ace
@maggiemae
A new year 2026 and we both wonder how the past year has gone so fast! Live in the South Island of New Zealand in a...
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365
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COOLPIX P1000
Taken
28th July 2026 5:48pm
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the land of the far beyond
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