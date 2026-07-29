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Harlau House by maggiemae
Photo 4908

Harlau House

Photo taken by me in front of a sign saying "No Trespassing". In part of this property is a wonderful restaurant with excellent food and service.
"Harlau House was designed in the late 19th century by a French architect, Maurice de'Vale and built in 1890 by Edward George Kerr, an early owner of the Timaru Herald.
It's a lovely destination - ducks and daffodils, wide green fields and this old homestead over the fields and trees. I hope the restaurant makes enough money to keep this historic and lovely old mansion for another 100 years!
29th July 2026 29th Jul 26

Maggiemae

ace
@maggiemae
A new year 2026 and we both wonder how the past year has gone so fast! Live in the South Island of New Zealand in a...
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