Harlau House

Photo taken by me in front of a sign saying "No Trespassing". In part of this property is a wonderful restaurant with excellent food and service.

"Harlau House was designed in the late 19th century by a French architect, Maurice de'Vale and built in 1890 by Edward George Kerr, an early owner of the Timaru Herald.

It's a lovely destination - ducks and daffodils, wide green fields and this old homestead over the fields and trees. I hope the restaurant makes enough money to keep this historic and lovely old mansion for another 100 years!