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Previous
Photo 4911
New Rhododendrons
Its hard to believe that our first rhodos are coming out on the 1st August!
What a funny spelling - 'rh' - the hidden 'h'!
1st August 2026
1st Aug 26
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Maggiemae
ace
@maggiemae
A new year 2026 and we both wonder how the past year has gone so fast! Live in the South Island of New Zealand in a...
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Photo Details
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4
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365
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COOLPIX P1000
Taken
1st August 2026 12:11pm
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august rhodos
Beryl Lloyd
ace
How wonderful to have such an early flowering !- but the English spellings is a nightmare - No "rhyme" or "reason" for the hidden letters and spellings !
August 1st, 2026
Joan Robillard
ace
Beautiful
August 1st, 2026
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
they are so lovely
August 1st, 2026
Maggiemae
ace
@beryl
...and, rhubarb, Beryl!
August 1st, 2026
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