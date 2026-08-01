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New Rhododendrons by maggiemae
Photo 4911

New Rhododendrons

Its hard to believe that our first rhodos are coming out on the 1st August!

What a funny spelling - 'rh' - the hidden 'h'!
1st August 2026 1st Aug 26

Maggiemae

ace
@maggiemae
A new year 2026 and we both wonder how the past year has gone so fast! Live in the South Island of New Zealand in a...
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Beryl Lloyd ace
How wonderful to have such an early flowering !- but the English spellings is a nightmare - No "rhyme" or "reason" for the hidden letters and spellings !
August 1st, 2026  
Joan Robillard ace
Beautiful
August 1st, 2026  
KoalaGardens🐨 ace
they are so lovely
August 1st, 2026  
Maggiemae ace
@beryl ...and, rhubarb, Beryl!
August 1st, 2026  
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