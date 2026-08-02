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Previous
Photo 4912
Super vibrant
another sunset from our comfortable viewpoint - lounge window. I sent this to our TV1 weather spot and it was shown briefly! I was so excited I just about lost the plot!
Yet another super on the Black!
2nd August 2026
2nd Aug 26
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Maggiemae
ace
@maggiemae
A new year 2026 and we both wonder how the past year has gone so fast! Live in the South Island of New Zealand in a...
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Photo Details
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8
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1
Album
365
Camera
COOLPIX P1000
Taken
2nd August 2026 5:39pm
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sunset
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Amazing sky , colour and shapes . ! and from your comfortable viewpoint ! fav
August 2nd, 2026
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