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Super vibrant by maggiemae
Photo 4912

Super vibrant

another sunset from our comfortable viewpoint - lounge window. I sent this to our TV1 weather spot and it was shown briefly! I was so excited I just about lost the plot!

Yet another super on the Black!
2nd August 2026 2nd Aug 26

Maggiemae

ace
@maggiemae
A new year 2026 and we both wonder how the past year has gone so fast! Live in the South Island of New Zealand in a...
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Beryl Lloyd ace
Amazing sky , colour and shapes . ! and from your comfortable viewpoint ! fav
August 2nd, 2026  
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