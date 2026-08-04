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Jonquil by maggiemae
Photo 4913

Jonquil

This one jonquil is on its own in this part of our garden. Maybe a bird but one can't imagine a bird carrying a bulb.
Maybe I'll dig it up and put it with friends on another side of the garden once it stops flowering.

Comes into its own on the Black!
4th August 2026 4th Aug 26

Maggiemae

ace
@maggiemae
A new year 2026 and we both wonder how the past year has gone so fast! Live in the South Island of New Zealand in a...
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Photo Details

Beryl Lloyd ace
Beautifully captured against the dark background - I am sure it will feel happier if moved the join the others at a later date ! fav
August 4th, 2026  
gloria jones ace
The colors pop against the black background...nicely done.
August 4th, 2026  
Joan Robillard ace
Lovely
August 4th, 2026  
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