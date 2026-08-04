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Previous
Photo 4913
Jonquil
This one jonquil is on its own in this part of our garden. Maybe a bird but one can't imagine a bird carrying a bulb.
Maybe I'll dig it up and put it with friends on another side of the garden once it stops flowering.
Comes into its own on the Black!
4th August 2026
4th Aug 26
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Maggiemae
ace
@maggiemae
A new year 2026 and we both wonder how the past year has gone so fast! Live in the South Island of New Zealand in a...
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Photo Details
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10
Comments
3
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
COOLPIX P1000
Taken
4th August 2026 3:06pm
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jonquil
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Beautifully captured against the dark background - I am sure it will feel happier if moved the join the others at a later date ! fav
August 4th, 2026
gloria jones
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The colors pop against the black background...nicely done.
August 4th, 2026
Joan Robillard
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Lovely
August 4th, 2026
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