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Photo 4914
Club Sandwich
I just love club sandwiches! This one was at a favourite cafe where we haven't been for some time. If I can't eat it, I can look at it! Not quite the same but better than nothing!
5th August 2026
5th Aug 26
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Maggiemae
ace
@maggiemae
A new year 2026 and we both wonder how the past year has gone so fast! Live in the South Island of New Zealand in a...
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Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
2
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 11 Pro
Taken
25th November 2020 11:12am
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club sandwich
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Tickles my taste-buds , looks so appetising, but unfortunately a single layer would be enough for me these days ! fav
August 5th, 2026
Diana
ace
I love one too, this looks so delicious and juicy! Fabulous close up and detail.
August 5th, 2026
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