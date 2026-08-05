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Club Sandwich by maggiemae
Photo 4914

Club Sandwich

I just love club sandwiches! This one was at a favourite cafe where we haven't been for some time. If I can't eat it, I can look at it! Not quite the same but better than nothing!
5th August 2026 5th Aug 26

Maggiemae

ace
@maggiemae
A new year 2026 and we both wonder how the past year has gone so fast! Live in the South Island of New Zealand in a...
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Beryl Lloyd ace
Tickles my taste-buds , looks so appetising, but unfortunately a single layer would be enough for me these days ! fav
August 5th, 2026  
Diana ace
I love one too, this looks so delicious and juicy! Fabulous close up and detail.
August 5th, 2026  
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