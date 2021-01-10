Sign up
To the North
It goes with the previous photo taken within 10 minutes of the other. So different!
10th January 2021
10th Jan 21
Maggiemae
ace
@maggiemae
In August 2019 I reached 3900 photos - but who's counting! Quality not Quantity! It's 2020 and I am now in my 10th...
4474
photos
242
followers
142
following
X-T20
Views
5
Comments
1
Album
Extraneous
Camera
X-T20
Taken
10th January 2021 8:33pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
south
,
north
,
v
aikiuser (jenn)
ace
Oh my goodness, that color--wow!
January 10th, 2021
