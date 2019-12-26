Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 1102
Pot 'o'Gold
Perhaps the rainbow means we are blessed here where we are staying!. Right opposite our overwater apartment. Hope so!
Lake Dunstan, Central Otago
26th December 2019
26th Dec 19
2
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Maggiemae
ace
@maggiemae
In August 2019 I reached 3900 photos - but who's counting! Quality not Quantity! It's 2019 and I am now in my 9th...
4052
photos
257
followers
126
following
301% complete
View this month »
1095
1096
1097
1098
1099
1100
1101
1102
Latest from all albums
2920
2921
2922
2923
2924
2925
1102
2926
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
Jessie's Nest Egg
Camera
iPhone 11 Pro
Taken
26th December 2019 8:58pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
quiet waters
Babs
ace
Hope you find the pot of gold. Looks as though it won't be difficult
December 26th, 2019
Ann Williams
Wow. Perfect timing and a perfect photo. Such a lovely scene. Fav.
December 26th, 2019
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close