Previous
Next
Pot 'o'Gold by maggiemae
Photo 1102

Pot 'o'Gold

Perhaps the rainbow means we are blessed here where we are staying!. Right opposite our overwater apartment. Hope so!
Lake Dunstan, Central Otago
26th December 2019 26th Dec 19

Maggiemae

ace
@maggiemae
In August 2019 I reached 3900 photos - but who's counting! Quality not Quantity! It's 2019 and I am now in my 9th...
301% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Babs ace
Hope you find the pot of gold. Looks as though it won't be difficult
December 26th, 2019  
Ann Williams
Wow. Perfect timing and a perfect photo. Such a lovely scene. Fav.
December 26th, 2019  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise