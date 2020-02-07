Sign up
Photo 1104
Another.Beach.Race.photo
I.can.actually.use.my.microphone.to.comment.but.what.happens.is.hubby.correcting.me.when.he's.near.
This.was.a.shot.I.wanted.with.the.late.and.bright.sun.illuminating.the.shallow.waters.and.bikes.riding.back.to.their.pits.location.
(my.spacebar.doesn't.go)
7th February 2020
7th Feb 20
Maggiemae
ace
@maggiemae
In August 2019 I reached 3900 photos - but who's counting! Quality not Quantity! It's 2019 and I am now in my 9th...
Album
Jessie's Nest Egg
Camera
DSC-HX400V
Taken
7th February 2020 6:12pm
Tags
bikes.in.the.sun
Diana
ace
Lovely shot with great silhouettes and sparkly water. I can understand your issue re hubby correcting, mine would go on my nerves ;-)
February 8th, 2020
Maggiemae
ace
@ludwigsdiana
He.just.can't.help.it,.Diana!..and.I.don't.think.I.want.to.hide.in.the.toilet!
February 8th, 2020
Rosie Kerr
ace
Lovely light... your commentary gave me a good laugh, though!
A.Good.Laugh. :)
February 8th, 2020
Ron
ace
Love it! Of course, I like the bike shot, but you were rewarded nicely for waiting for the illuminated effect. Would love to be there.
February 8th, 2020
Maggiemae
ace
@stray_shooter
Someone.came.up.to.me.and.asked.me.why.I.wanted.to.take.this.shot.and.I.was.able.to.describe.blithley.why!....made.me.feel.experienced!
February 8th, 2020
A.Good.Laugh. :)