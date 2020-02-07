Previous
Another.Beach.Race.photo by maggiemae
Photo 1104

Another.Beach.Race.photo

I.can.actually.use.my.microphone.to.comment.but.what.happens.is.hubby.correcting.me.when.he's.near.
This.was.a.shot.I.wanted.with.the.late.and.bright.sun.illuminating.the.shallow.waters.and.bikes.riding.back.to.their.pits.location.
(my.spacebar.doesn't.go)
7th February 2020 7th Feb 20

ace
Diana ace
Lovely shot with great silhouettes and sparkly water. I can understand your issue re hubby correcting, mine would go on my nerves ;-)
February 8th, 2020  
Maggiemae ace
@ludwigsdiana He.just.can't.help.it,.Diana!..and.I.don't.think.I.want.to.hide.in.the.toilet!
February 8th, 2020  
Rosie Kerr ace
Lovely light... your commentary gave me a good laugh, though!

A.Good.Laugh. :)
February 8th, 2020  
Ron ace
Love it! Of course, I like the bike shot, but you were rewarded nicely for waiting for the illuminated effect. Would love to be there.
February 8th, 2020  
Maggiemae ace
@stray_shooter Someone.came.up.to.me.and.asked.me.why.I.wanted.to.take.this.shot.and.I.was.able.to.describe.blithley.why!....made.me.feel.experienced!
February 8th, 2020  
