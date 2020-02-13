Sign up
Photo 1105
Kinloch.wharf
At.the.sunset.hour...Don't.think.its.used.much.nowdays.but.its.photograhic.
The.lake.was.a.picture.this.evening.-changing.colour.from.a.dull.blue.to.golds.and.creams.
Just.managing.to.keep.the.sandflies.at.bay!
13th February 2020
13th Feb 20
1
1
Maggiemae
ace
@maggiemae
In August 2019 I reached 3900 photos - but who's counting! Quality not Quantity! It's 2019 and I am now in my 9th...
4104
photos
262
followers
127
following
302% complete
1098
1099
1100
1101
1102
1103
1104
1105
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
Jessie's Nest Egg
Camera
X-T20
Taken
13th February 2020 5:43pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
kinloch.wharf
Sharon Lee
ace
glorious
February 14th, 2020
