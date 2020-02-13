Previous
Kinloch.wharf by maggiemae
Photo 1105

Kinloch.wharf

At.the.sunset.hour...Don't.think.its.used.much.nowdays.but.its.photograhic.
The.lake.was.a.picture.this.evening.-changing.colour.from.a.dull.blue.to.golds.and.creams.
Just.managing.to.keep.the.sandflies.at.bay!
Maggiemae

Sharon Lee ace
glorious
February 14th, 2020  
