Photo 1110
Cromwell Oldtown
An interesting alley here in the old part of Cromwelll that managed to avoid being sunk at the bottom of a new lake. Glad they made this area a tourist destination.
3rd March 2020
3rd Mar 20
1
0
Maggiemae
ace
@maggiemae
In August 2019 I reached 3900 photos - but who's counting! Quality not Quantity! It's 2019 and I am now in my 9th...
Views
2
Comments
1
Jessie's Nest Egg
Camera
iPhone 11 Pro
Taken
17th February 2020 11:15am
Exif
View Info
Privacy
Tags
alley
,
cromwell
,
landscape-25
Sarah Bremner
ace
Love the gentle colours. Very pretty scene
March 3rd, 2020
