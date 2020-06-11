Sign up
On the other hand..
After lockdown - the restaurant where we chose to eat - only us. Then the lady who served us bought out her daughter to say hello! I think this is just so wonderful!
The hamburger choices were amazing too!
11th June 2020
11th Jun 20
Photo Details
Views
1
Album
Jessie's Nest Egg
Camera
iPhone 11 Pro
Taken
11th June 2020 7:58pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
news
,
auckland
