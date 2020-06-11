Previous
On the other hand.. by maggiemae
On the other hand..

After lockdown - the restaurant where we chose to eat - only us. Then the lady who served us bought out her daughter to say hello! I think this is just so wonderful!
The hamburger choices were amazing too!
Maggiemae

@maggiemae
