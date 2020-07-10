Sign up
Photo 1122
Nova Scotia
I've been deleting copies of old photos and 1200 was the last count! But this one taken in 2016 was rather special. A fascinating history of farming and being overcome by the British or someone and the whole community was lost.
10th July 2020
10th Jul 20
Maggiemae
ace
@maggiemae
In August 2019 I reached 3900 photos - but who's counting! Quality not Quantity! It's 2020 and I am now in my 10th...
4270
photos
259
followers
133
following
307% complete
View this month »
Views
2
Album
Jessie's Nest Egg
Camera
DSC-HX400V
Taken
18th June 2016 11:17am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
Privacy
Public
Flashback
Tags
nova
,
scotia
