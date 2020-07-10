Previous
Next
Nova Scotia by maggiemae
Photo 1122

Nova Scotia

I've been deleting copies of old photos and 1200 was the last count! But this one taken in 2016 was rather special. A fascinating history of farming and being overcome by the British or someone and the whole community was lost.
10th July 2020 10th Jul 20

Maggiemae

ace
@maggiemae
In August 2019 I reached 3900 photos - but who's counting! Quality not Quantity! It's 2020 and I am now in my 10th...
307% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise