The After.. by maggiemae
Photo 1123

The After..

Hair much shorter and the style shows promise once I handle the hairdryer myself. I did read that with portraits, looking at a window gives good results.
27th July 2020 27th Jul 20

Maggiemae

@maggiemae
In August 2019 I reached 3900 photos - but who's counting! Quality not Quantity! It's 2020 and I am now in my 10th...
marlboromaam ace
Aren't you lovely! You look great!
July 27th, 2020  
Dianne
This looks like a lovely hairstyle for you.
July 27th, 2020  
Helen Jane ace
Great cut - lovely greys.
July 27th, 2020  
