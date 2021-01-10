Previous
Next
sunset again by maggiemae
Photo 1141

sunset again

But worth putting into my albums. The sky was wonderful both in the south and in the north. One was dramatic and the other soft and slightly dramatic. I'll put the northern one on my other album for tonight.
10th January 2021 10th Jan 21

Maggiemae

ace
@maggiemae
In August 2019 I reached 3900 photos - but who's counting! Quality not Quantity! It's 2020 and I am now in my 10th...
312% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

aikiuser (jenn) ace
Both are just gorgeous!
January 10th, 2021  
Maggiemae ace
@aikiuser Thanks Jenn for your enthusiasm! Makes me smile!
January 10th, 2021  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise