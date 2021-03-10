Previous
Next
This is the look by maggiemae
Photo 1146

This is the look

that I was trying to emulate - the original having taken it some days ago. I realised that i used the iPhone's editing function for this. Not any other fancy sketch one.
10th March 2021 10th Mar 21

Maggiemae

ace
@maggiemae
Its now 2021 and we have been through so many challenges over the last year, as has those all round the world. Fortunately 365...
313% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

katy ace
I really like the high key effect of this one but the one in color is also terrific!
March 11th, 2021  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise