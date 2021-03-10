Sign up
Photo 1146
This is the look
that I was trying to emulate - the original having taken it some days ago. I realised that i used the iPhone's editing function for this. Not any other fancy sketch one.
10th March 2021
10th Mar 21
Maggiemae
ace
@maggiemae
Its now 2021 and we have been through so many challenges over the last year, as has those all round the world. Fortunately 365...
Photo Details
Views
9
Comments
1
Album
Jessie's Nest Egg
Camera
iPhone 11 Pro
Taken
10th March 2021 11:29am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
selfie
,
out'
,
whited
katy
ace
I really like the high key effect of this one but the one in color is also terrific!
March 11th, 2021
