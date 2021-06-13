Previous
Another view by maggiemae
Photo 1154

Another view

from Terrace Downs taken a couple of days ago. Where the helicopter accident happened.

The helicopter came down with such a thump (that I saw and heard) that 3 of the passengers had fractures of the spine as well as other bones! Awful to think about!

But this photo is peaceful and so pretty!
Maggiemae

