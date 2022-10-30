Previous
Upcoming 1/4 moon by maggiemae
Photo 1193

Upcoming 1/4 moon

That is in 2 days - 1st November. I can't believe my camera can lock on to the focus of something so far away! Just look at the craters!!
I'm just a little person so many thousand miles away!
30th October 2022 30th Oct 22

Maggiemae

@maggiemae
Its now 2022 and we have been through so many challenges over the last year, as have those all round the world. Fortunately 365...
Photo Details

Karen
Awesome
October 30th, 2022  
Annie D ace
excellent!
October 30th, 2022  
Babs ace
What a great shot fav
October 30th, 2022  
