Photo 1193
Upcoming 1/4 moon
That is in 2 days - 1st November. I can't believe my camera can lock on to the focus of something so far away! Just look at the craters!!
I'm just a little person so many thousand miles away!
30th October 2022
30th Oct 22
3
2
Maggiemae
ace
@maggiemae
Its now 2022 and we have been through so many challenges over the last year, as have those all round the world. Fortunately 365...
5185
photos
229
followers
113
following
Views
13
Comments
3
Fav's
2
Album
Jessie's Nest Egg
Camera
COOLPIX P1000
Taken
30th October 2022 7:44pm
Tags
moon 1st quarter
Karen
Awesome
October 30th, 2022
Annie D
ace
excellent!
October 30th, 2022
Babs
ace
What a great shot fav
October 30th, 2022
