Photo 1199
Backs
head down and eating before the light failed! Just across from our home - took my limited skills to a new feel... I liked it!
13th December 2022
13th Dec 22
Maggiemae
@maggiemae
Its now 2022 and we have been through so many challenges over the last year, as have those all round the world. Fortunately 365...
Tags
the backs of the sunlit sheep
not that they knew that
Sarah Bremner
ace
Love this.
December 13th, 2022
Issi Bannerman
ace
Very cute!
December 13th, 2022
