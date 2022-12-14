Previous
Maggiemae-1930s British Lady by maggiemae
Photo 1200

Maggiemae-1930s British Lady

This is incredible! I look so good! Maybe I should go back into the 1930's. An app that transforms your selfie into other ages in history!
I feel so good being in the 1930's!
14th December 2022 14th Dec 22

Maggiemae

@maggiemae
Issi Bannerman ace
Brilliant!
December 14th, 2022  
Dianne
You certainly look the part.
December 14th, 2022  
CC Folk ace
Excellent! I think I would have enjoyed the 30's too!
December 14th, 2022  
Delwyn Barnett ace
Very elegant lady!
December 14th, 2022  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Excellent - Such an elegant lady!
December 14th, 2022  
JackieR ace
Were they very stern back then then??
December 14th, 2022  
