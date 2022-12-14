Sign up
Photo 1200
Maggiemae-1930s British Lady
This is incredible! I look so good! Maybe I should go back into the 1930's. An app that transforms your selfie into other ages in history!
I feel so good being in the 1930's!
14th December 2022
14th Dec 22
6
2
Maggiemae
ace
@maggiemae
Its now 2022 and we have been through so many challenges over the last year, as have those all round the world. Fortunately 365...
5238
photos
229
followers
112
following
328% complete
1193
1194
1195
1196
1197
1198
1199
1200
4004
4005
4006
4007
1199
4008
1200
4009
Views
13
Comments
6
Fav's
2
Album
Jessie's Nest Egg
Tags
me... 1930's
Issi Bannerman
ace
Brilliant!
December 14th, 2022
Dianne
You certainly look the part.
December 14th, 2022
CC Folk
ace
Excellent! I think I would have enjoyed the 30's too!
December 14th, 2022
Delwyn Barnett
ace
Very elegant lady!
December 14th, 2022
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Excellent - Such an elegant lady!
December 14th, 2022
JackieR
ace
Were they very stern back then then??
December 14th, 2022
