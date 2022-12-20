Sign up
Photo 1206
And now....Maggiemae-Ancient Greek
Another transformation! I don't think Ancient Greeks had spectacles so that is why they got a photo of me without glasses!
20th December 2022
20th Dec 22
5
1
Maggiemae
ace
@maggiemae
Its now 2022 and we have been through so many challenges over the last year, as have those all round the world. Fortunately 365...
5250
photos
227
followers
112
following
330% complete
1199
1200
1201
1202
1203
1204
1205
1206
1203
4012
1204
4013
1205
4014
1206
4015
Views
12
Comments
5
Fav's
1
Album
Jessie's Nest Egg
Tags
ancient
,
greek
,
heritage
Annie D
ace
a Greek Goddess :)
December 20th, 2022
Maggiemae
ace
@annied
:) We don't seem to get these faces on 365!
December 20th, 2022
JackieR
ace
Angelic
December 20th, 2022
Maggiemae
ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
Just waiting for one of those gorgeous greek gods to pinch me!
December 20th, 2022
JackieR
ace
@maggiemae
ouch!!!
December 20th, 2022
