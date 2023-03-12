Previous
This time last year...

It was picnic time! In that picnic basket there had to be .. egg sandwiches, salad, plus a bottle of wine while we enjoyed the scenery down at a wide and beautiful Kakanui Beach. About 20 mins away from our home.
12th March 2023 12th Mar 23

Maggiemae

ace
@maggiemae
It's now 2024 and life around the world has changed some more. For some war is part of every day, for others freedom is...
Photo Details

Diana ace
What a stunning capture and scene, how lucky you are to be so close to it.
March 9th, 2024  
Maggiemae ace
@ludwigsdiana We don't sit on the ground any more -even with rugs! Have to have those picnic chairs!
March 9th, 2024  
