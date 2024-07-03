Sign up
Photo 1243
Coffee art
I noticed the clever design on the coffee first. But John's choice of an apple crumble muffin was out of this world! Little tender pieces of apple all through the muffin with that crumb mix on top!
3rd July 2024
3rd Jul 24
Maggiemae
ace
@maggiemae
It's now halfway through 2024 and I became tired of continually seeing what I have written so deleting some. Live in the South Island of New...
Album
Jessie's Nest Egg
Tags
coffee
,
art
Babs
ace
The coffee looks very arty. I like the sound of apple crumble muffin it sounds delicious.
July 6th, 2024
