Photo 1247
Ten years ago, Pat!
When we were visiting you in the UK. September, 2014. In some ways, not a long time ago but in others much has changed!
@happypat
31st October 2024
31st Oct 24
Maggiemae
ace
@maggiemae
Live in the South Island of New Zealand...
Photo Details
Tags
the past
Joan Robillard
ace
Good capture
November 1st, 2024
