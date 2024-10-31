Previous
Ten years ago, Pat! by maggiemae
Ten years ago, Pat!

When we were visiting you in the UK. September, 2014. In some ways, not a long time ago but in others much has changed!
@happypat
Maggiemae

@maggiemae
It's now nearly summer in 2024 here. I always like being on the right side of summer... Live in the South Island of New Zealand...
Joan Robillard
Good capture
November 1st, 2024  
