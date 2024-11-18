Previous
Life... by maggiemae
Life...

the Blackbirds' family has begun! they are so small and helpless but I've learnt that both Mama and Papa feed the chicks once they are hatched! This nest is just below our window and we have to be very still looking at it.
18th November 2024 18th Nov 24

Maggiemae

@maggiemae
It's now nearly summer in 2024 here. I always like being on the right side of summer... Live in the South Island of New Zealand...
julia ace
Hope they flourish..
November 20th, 2024  
Maggiemae ace
@julzmaioro Unfortunately I don't have worms to contribute to their diet.
November 20th, 2024  
