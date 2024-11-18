Sign up
Life...
the Blackbirds' family has begun! they are so small and helpless but I've learnt that both Mama and Papa feed the chicks once they are hatched! This nest is just below our window and we have to be very still looking at it.
18th November 2024
18th Nov 24
Maggiemae
ace
@maggiemae
It's now nearly summer in 2024 here. I always like being on the right side of summer... Live in the South Island of New Zealand...
Photo Details
Album
Jessie's Nest Egg
Camera
COOLPIX P1000
Taken
18th November 2024 7:36pm
Tags
blackbird
julia
ace
Hope they flourish..
November 20th, 2024
Maggiemae
ace
@julzmaioro
Unfortunately I don't have worms to contribute to their diet.
November 20th, 2024
