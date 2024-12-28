Sign up
Previous
Photo 1251
Yucca
We have several yucca plants and they flower every summer but sometimes we get two stalks of these beautiful flowers which gradually open over 3 weeks. They stand about 2 metres high so are seen above our rhododendrons.
28th December 2024
28th Dec 24
3
0
Maggiemae
@maggiemae
It's now nearly summer in 2024 here. I always like being on the right side of summer... Live in the South Island of New Zealand...
yucca
Babs
Beautiful
December 29th, 2024
Diana
Lovely capture of these beautiful blooms.
December 29th, 2024
Joan Robillard
Lovely
December 29th, 2024
