Yucca by maggiemae
Yucca

We have several yucca plants and they flower every summer but sometimes we get two stalks of these beautiful flowers which gradually open over 3 weeks. They stand about 2 metres high so are seen above our rhododendrons.
28th December 2024 28th Dec 24

Maggiemae

@maggiemae
It's now nearly summer in 2024 here. I always like being on the right side of summer... Live in the South Island of New Zealand...
Babs ace
Beautiful
December 29th, 2024  
Diana ace
Lovely capture of these beautiful blooms.
December 29th, 2024  
Joan Robillard ace
Lovely
December 29th, 2024  
